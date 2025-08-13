Look Out! It's Coming Straight at Us!

I had a little fun with this one. It's a slightly bigger boat than the one I posted in my main album today. I have been going through some random images from years ago and reprocessing them. This was taken in 2019 when my wife and I were on a cruise in Australia. The boat was actually at anchor off Phillip Island and we were returning to it in the tender. After after making a few tweaks in Lightroom I thought it would be fun to take it into Photoshop, remove the anchor chain and use AI to add waves at the bow in order to make it appear the ship was heading directly for us. Not something I would normally do but I had a beer with dinner and I guess I was feeling a little lightheaded and silly.