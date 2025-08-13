Previous
Look Out! It's Coming Straight at Us! by cdcook48
21 / 365

Look Out! It's Coming Straight at Us!

I had a little fun with this one. It's a slightly bigger boat than the one I posted in my main album today. I have been going through some random images from years ago and reprocessing them. This was taken in 2019 when my wife and I were on a cruise in Australia. The boat was actually at anchor off Phillip Island and we were returning to it in the tender. After after making a few tweaks in Lightroom I thought it would be fun to take it into Photoshop, remove the anchor chain and use AI to add waves at the bow in order to make it appear the ship was heading directly for us. Not something I would normally do but I had a beer with dinner and I guess I was feeling a little lightheaded and silly.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
👀 LOL 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 14th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Dynamic capture. Hope you had a long tele lens on your camera :-)
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact