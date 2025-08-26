El Arco, Lands End, Cabo San Lucas

I occasionally dip back into my archives for a random shot and reprocess it. This was taken on a trip to Mexico in 2019. It was hand held and originally processed as a colour shot. The sea was choppy with a few white caps and I was never really happy with it. Today I wondered if I could replicate the look of long exposure by using the fantastic masking ability of Lightroom that was not available in 2019. I processed the image as a black and white, making the sky more dramatic and brought out more of the texture in the rock formation. I then used a mask to select only the ocean and reduced clarity all the way. It wasn't enough so I repeated the process until I achieved a completely smooth sea. It was a little too dark so I increased the exposure until the ocean was a silky silver tone. I was very pleased with the end result, although I probably won't get rid of my tripod or ND filters any time soon. bob