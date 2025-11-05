Previous
Brandywine Falls by cdcook48
Brandywine Falls

This is a shot I took last June but I wasn't crazy about it at the time so never did anything with. Going over random old files today I came across it and decided it might be worth posting even if the light isn't great.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
gloria jones ace
Super shot, pov
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love what you did to the water, beautifully captured.
November 6th, 2025  
