Previous
25 / 365
Brandywine Falls
This is a shot I took last June but I wasn't crazy about it at the time so never did anything with. Going over random old files today I came across it and decided it might be worth posting even if the light isn't great.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2148
photos
174
followers
93
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
1590
1591
528
529
1592
1593
1594
25
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
From the Archives
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
11th June 2025 2:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
waterfall
gloria jones
ace
Super shot, pov
November 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love what you did to the water, beautifully captured.
November 6th, 2025
