Geranium shot on a 2MP camera

I found an old compact flash card in a small box at the back of my camera cabinet. I haven't used them since I sold my Canon 5D m2 many years ago so I plugged it into my computer to see what was on it. I was surprised to find it had files not from my old Canon but a much older Nikon Coolpix 950, the very first digital camera I ever bought. The camera came out in 1998, but I bought mine on sale in 2001. The sensor was 2 megapixels. I was still a dedicated film shooter in those days and thought the 950 was just a fun toy, not a serious camera. But as you can see from the shot I posted, the image quality wasn't bad, although the lack of resolution would have become apparent pretty quickly if you tried to make an enlargement bigger than 8x10. You could say it was perfect for social media except social media wasn't a thing back then. My current camera has a 33mp sensor, 31 more than the old nikon. How times have changed, but the 950 was a fun introduction to the world of digital photography