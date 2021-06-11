Mr. Lincoln

We have had almost non stop rain. I'm worried about all that we have planted being over watered. I wish that you could smell this one. It is a Mr. Lincoln rose. I first started planting roses and flowers for my Mother when we were taking care of her. It gave her something pretty to look at. She had a stroke and was wheelchair bound. Her face would light up to smell a rose. Today is her birthday. She would have been 97.



I haven't been up and around much as I am medicated and having back surgery on Wednesday. Sorry for not being around much but I'm kind of fuzzy.