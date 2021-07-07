Previous
My little corner of the world. by cdonohoue
Photo 1091

My little corner of the world.

We used to have a back porch that was sort of my little reading nook. Now we have a deck so nowhere to hang my things! Tom hung several of the chimes in this tree and also my bottle chandelier. It feels like July.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
298% complete

Pat Knowles ace
You have a great garden & really well fenced off for your beloved dogs. It’s all coming together very nicely Cathy. Hope you’re beginning to feel more settled!
July 7th, 2021  
