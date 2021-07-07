Sign up
Photo 1091
My little corner of the world.
We used to have a back porch that was sort of my little reading nook. Now we have a deck so nowhere to hang my things! Tom hung several of the chimes in this tree and also my bottle chandelier. It feels like July.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Tags
tree
,
hot
,
chimes
Pat Knowles
ace
You have a great garden & really well fenced off for your beloved dogs. It’s all coming together very nicely Cathy. Hope you’re beginning to feel more settled!
July 7th, 2021
