White Rose by cdonohoue
Photo 1102

White Rose

My roses are stunning right now. They seem to really like the record breaking rains that we have had this month. This white one smells like licorice.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
301% complete

View this month

