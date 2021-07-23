Previous
7.23.21 by cdonohoue
I spent the day at COSI in Columbus, Ohio with Tom, our oldest son and our grandson. Days like this are magical. Michael will bring up something that happened years ago and the laughter begins. Garrett will tell me his Dad is too strict and that is my fault because Michael always says, "blame her." I'm the one that taught him to parent. These are priceless moments to treasure.They don't come along anywhere near often enough. We know it won't be long before Garrett won't think we are near as cool as he does today. Hopefully he will always remember the laughter.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a cool old car! Sounds like you had a fun and very nice day!
July 24th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
I remember this model!
July 24th, 2021  
