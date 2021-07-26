Previous
7.26.21 by cdonohoue
Photo 1108

7.26.21

I realize that my shots have not been very inspiring. But I really am trying to take a journal of my days. I am finally back at exercise!! We were doing so well until COVID shut down the world. We have finally found the right classes at the Mason Community Center. I am sore, in a good way. I am moving again and stopping when necessary. We are going by the old adage that a body in motion stays in motion. I have a lot of muscles that I am trying to talk into the program. I know the doc had to cut some for access and that is probably my biggest problem area. But I can do it!! That handsome gentleman beside me is Tom.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Cathy Donohoue

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you Cathy! I have to schedule my fitness training now that all my PT is done. Thanks for the motivation!
July 27th, 2021  
