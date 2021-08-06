Sign up
Photo 1116
spaghetti by Cathy Custer Donohoue
Today's word is "spaghetti." This isn't a very original shot but I shot it and then we ate it. I wanted all that gorgeous steam.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1369
photos
82
followers
162
following
305% complete
View this month »
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
16th July 2021 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spaghetti
,
scavenger hunt
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
August 6th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Excellent food photo!
August 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looking good! What kind of sauce?
August 6th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super food capture - you have captured the steam so well - fav
August 6th, 2021
