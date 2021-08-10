Sign up
Photo 1117
Tom
We finally made it to the Butterfly Show. It was a wicked hot day so even hotter in the Conservatory. Not my best shot but I had to share the one of "Tom's toupee" He is such a good sport.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1371
photos
82
followers
162
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M2
Taken
10th August 2021 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tom
,
krohn conservatory
,
2021 butterfly show
Jo Worboys
Now this has made me smile.
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
