Tom by cdonohoue
Photo 1117

Tom

We finally made it to the Butterfly Show. It was a wicked hot day so even hotter in the Conservatory. Not my best shot but I had to share the one of "Tom's toupee" He is such a good sport.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Cathy Donohoue

Jo Worboys
Now this has made me smile.
August 13th, 2021  
