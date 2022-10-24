Previous
Dry Stream by cdonohoue
Photo 1152

Dry Stream

I took this shot with my phone after I fell on some leaves and landed camera first. I broke my lens! Thankfully it is insured.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
katy ace
oh Cathy! I am so sorry to hear that. Are you OK?

the stream doesn't look all that dry but it is a gorgeous autumn image
October 25th, 2022  
