Photo 1156
wide36
Today I am sharing the first reveal of the 36th round on the Scavenger Hunt. The word is "Wide"
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
2
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1413
photos
74
followers
144
following
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
10th September 2022 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
wide angle
,
spring grove
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, love the reflections too!
October 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful and wide!
October 30th, 2022
