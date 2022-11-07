Previous
Rose by cdonohoue
Rose

My November rose. This is from the one that I dug up and brought with me from my family home to this one about 1 1/2 years ago. So it is at least a 71 year old bush. And the blooms are very tiny.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Cathy Donohoue

Danette Thompson ace
Beautifully captured. How nice to have it!
November 7th, 2022  
