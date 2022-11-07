Sign up
Photo 1161
Rose
My November rose. This is from the one that I dug up and brought with me from my family home to this one about 1 1/2 years ago. So it is at least a 71 year old bush. And the blooms are very tiny.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
1
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
7th November 2022 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
bloom
,
rose
,
buds
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautifully captured. How nice to have it!
November 7th, 2022
