Toys

My thanks to all of you that commented yesterday. I look at this as a sort of diary of my life - so I had to tell that story.



I feel like I have gone from one end of the spectrum to another. In 2019 we had "Winter Wonderland" at church. We welcomed kids from the neighborhood to come in for a hotdog, some coloring time, a movie and a visit with Santa. Then they were escorted into the "Toy Room" and they were each allowed to pick a toy and a book. This will be our first "Winter Wonderland" since Covid. This year I want to make sure that each child takes home a book that is age appropriate but tells the birth of Jesus So many children have no idea that Christmas means so much more than a visit from Santa. So, the collecting starts now.