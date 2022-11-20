Previous
11.20.2022 by cdonohoue
Photo 1172

11.20.2022

This is a phone shot that I took at church this morning. I looked up and all of the colors from the stained glass were lighting up the wall.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
katy ace
Absolutely gorgeous Cathy. I like the motion of color on the walls especially
November 20th, 2022  
