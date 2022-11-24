Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by cdonohoue
Happy Thanksgiving

For those of us on this side of the pond - Happy Thanksgiving. I'm thankful for all of you.
Cathy Donohoue

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Thanksgiving Cathy, such a sweet little bird to celebrate with you!
November 24th, 2022  
