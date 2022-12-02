Sign up
Photo 1176
12.2.2022
Every year Krohn Conservatory puts up their Poinsettia Tree. This year they moved the location and somehow messed with my tradtitions.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day.
1434
photos
77
followers
147
following
Tags
tree
,
holiday
,
poinsettia
,
krohn
