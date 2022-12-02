Previous
12.2.2022 by cdonohoue
Photo 1176

12.2.2022

Every year Krohn Conservatory puts up their Poinsettia Tree. This year they moved the location and somehow messed with my tradtitions.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
