Photo 1220
Lenten Rose Selfie
It isn't so much that I haven't been shooting, but I have been forgetting to post. I was trying to get the underside of my gorgeous Lenten Rose and didn't realize until I saw it later that I was in the shot. I kind of like it.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
3
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1482
photos
78
followers
154
following
334% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st February 2023 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
lenten rose
,
helleborus
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great shot!
February 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, great shot of your beautiful flower and nice to see you too.
February 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light and glimpse of you
February 25th, 2023
