Previous
Next
Lenten Rose Selfie by cdonohoue
Photo 1220

Lenten Rose Selfie

It isn't so much that I haven't been shooting, but I have been forgetting to post. I was trying to get the underside of my gorgeous Lenten Rose and didn't realize until I saw it later that I was in the shot. I kind of like it.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! Great shot!
February 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh I love this, great shot of your beautiful flower and nice to see you too.
February 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light and glimpse of you
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise