Photo 1221
Barkday Ice Cream
Mojo is eight!! It doesn't seem possible that this gentle soul has been part of my heart for the last eight years. He is still all puppy, cuddler extraordinaire, and my constant shadow. He is my love.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mojo
,
barkday
,
eight years old
Mags
ace
I know just exactly how you feel. Cute closeup!
February 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
That sure is a very close up, he looks so happy too ;-)
February 25th, 2023
