Barkday Ice Cream by cdonohoue
Barkday Ice Cream

Mojo is eight!! It doesn't seem possible that this gentle soul has been part of my heart for the last eight years. He is still all puppy, cuddler extraordinaire, and my constant shadow. He is my love.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
Mags ace
I know just exactly how you feel. Cute closeup!
February 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
That sure is a very close up, he looks so happy too ;-)
February 25th, 2023  
