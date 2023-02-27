HYGGE

It is day three of the Scavenger Hunt reveals. HYGGE is a Danish word that sort of means warm and inviting. So, in the middle of winter I decided to share my closet room.



When we moved to this house it had very little closet space. So, I made it fun. My mother's cedar chest, Dad's tie rack, my Mom's memory

board (catastrophic stroke) with 4 generations of my family, my Dad's paint splattered old ladder made mine for canvases and cute hangers on the wall hung with jewelry. I even have Aunt Pudge's dressmaker dummy for scarves. It is as HYGGE as it gets.