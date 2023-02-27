Previous
HYGGE by cdonohoue
Photo 1224

HYGGE

It is day three of the Scavenger Hunt reveals. HYGGE is a Danish word that sort of means warm and inviting. So, in the middle of winter I decided to share my closet room.

When we moved to this house it had very little closet space. So, I made it fun. My mother's cedar chest, Dad's tie rack, my Mom's memory
board (catastrophic stroke) with 4 generations of my family, my Dad's paint splattered old ladder made mine for canvases and cute hangers on the wall hung with jewelry. I even have Aunt Pudge's dressmaker dummy for scarves. It is as HYGGE as it gets.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Cathy Donohoue

It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Mags ace
Wow! So organized and tidy! Are you for hire? LOL!
February 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What an amazing room full of lovely stuff!
February 27th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful idea!
February 27th, 2023  
