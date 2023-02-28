Map

I struggled with the word "Map" in the 37th round of the Scavenger Hunt. I wanted something outside the box, and realized I was looking at it.



I made this after my Mom had a stroke, and when I could no longer lift her we chose a nursing home. I wanted her to see herself through her life and mine. Her you can find my Mom and her dad in the middle, her mom, brother and sisters, my Dad and his squadron and the two of them, me, my husband and sons and finally my grandson - her great grandson. So I have 5 generations represented here. And she loved them all.