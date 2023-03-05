Previous
Bee Butt by cdonohoue
Bee Butt

Ahh. Spring. One of the early cherry trees is drawing all sorts of bees.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
Mags ace
Outstanding macro capture!
March 7th, 2023  
Cathy
Amazing close up! Welcome to the bees! 🐝🐝🐝
March 7th, 2023  
