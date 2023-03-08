Daf Backs

Yesterday was a no good very bad day. I got up in the morning and could feel that my heart wasn't beating correctly. I have a heart murmur that I have had probably since I was born. Sometimes it really acts up and I have runs of pre ventricular contractions. It feels funny - but thank God it isn't atrial fibrillation. I ended up with a cardiogram yesterday to rule it out - since I'm "aging," my doc said very carefully. I also had some bronchial stuff that hangs around act up so my chest was tight and achy. Put together it was scary.



Thank God all is well. Just two things to care for and I am a healthy camper. Went to the Grove today, sacred ground, to say "Please and Thank You."