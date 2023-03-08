Previous
Next
Daf Backs by cdonohoue
Photo 1231

Daf Backs

Yesterday was a no good very bad day. I got up in the morning and could feel that my heart wasn't beating correctly. I have a heart murmur that I have had probably since I was born. Sometimes it really acts up and I have runs of pre ventricular contractions. It feels funny - but thank God it isn't atrial fibrillation. I ended up with a cardiogram yesterday to rule it out - since I'm "aging," my doc said very carefully. I also had some bronchial stuff that hangs around act up so my chest was tight and achy. Put together it was scary.

Thank God all is well. Just two things to care for and I am a healthy camper. Went to the Grove today, sacred ground, to say "Please and Thank You."
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely photo.... glad you felt positive at the end of the day. 💛
March 10th, 2023  
katy ace
So glad to hear that your health issues were not serious, and were resolved by the end of the day.

This photo of these daffodils is gorgeous. I love the detail and the shallow DOF.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise