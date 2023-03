3.11.2023

Today has been full of Spring cleaning and rearranging cabinets. Tom put in some more sliders that make it much easier on my back. I bought this "Shamrock" at my favorite nursery the other day so I set it up in the bathroom because I thought the walls would be a nice backdrop. Wish I would have had more light. With daylight savings time (so silly) upon us once again I can pretend I have more light tomorrow.