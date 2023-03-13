Family Promise

Last night we worked at church for Family Promise. It is a program for homeless families to get a meal and a place to stay for a week. They have an apartment on the horizon if the owner would get the flooring fixed. I have the parents permission to photograph the children. I am going to print the good ones and take them to them. I know all families have phone shots, but I'm not sure about something in print.



This guy stole my heart. He is somewhere on the spectrum. He is not totally non verbal as he can come up with something that sounds like "yes." He loves to play and has a big smile.



I remember the days, after David and I got divorced. I went to work and we ate dinner every night with my folks or I wouldn't have been able to pay the bills. My Mom bought a lot of clothes and shoes.



After I married Tom we would go to the grocery with a calculator so that we could make the budget. I also knew that if something bad happened my folks would have been there to help out. Something happened to this blended family and they didn't have the safety nets that I did.