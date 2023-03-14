Previous
Magnolia Hanging In. by cdonohoue
Magnolia Hanging In.

I am so very blessed and so very grateful. I went to see the Master of Needles today. It's been a while as it took forever to get insurance approval, but I finally had my hip ablated. This is the hip that I am trying to keep with my body. He does a really deep three level ablation that hurts like the devil during the ablation (and I gave up cursing for Lent) but is the most incredible relief after. My mobility will shoot way back up after the soreness of the injection works its way out.
I am so blessed to have found this man and to have insurance, even if it takes forever to be approved, and to be able to get to his office.
We took a detour on the way home to see what the cold weather did to the trees. Some are really burnt, but a lot are yet to bloom.
Cathy Donohoue

Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful
March 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased you are having treatment to relieve some of the pain in your hip! Getting older is not very kind is it!! What a lovely find - love this capture of the magnolia, a real hope for Spring! Beautiful composition! fav
March 15th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Your operation sounds ghastly but the outcome may be worth it! The furry buds are well in focus!
March 15th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV what a beautiful subject, and composition. I am so happy that you are able to find some relief for your hip.
March 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
That's a beautiful shot! Hope your ablation does the trick! I'm trying to get scheduled for the plasma injection in my right knee.
March 15th, 2023  
