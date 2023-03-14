Magnolia Hanging In.

I am so very blessed and so very grateful. I went to see the Master of Needles today. It's been a while as it took forever to get insurance approval, but I finally had my hip ablated. This is the hip that I am trying to keep with my body. He does a really deep three level ablation that hurts like the devil during the ablation (and I gave up cursing for Lent) but is the most incredible relief after. My mobility will shoot way back up after the soreness of the injection works its way out.

I am so blessed to have found this man and to have insurance, even if it takes forever to be approved, and to be able to get to his office.

We took a detour on the way home to see what the cold weather did to the trees. Some are really burnt, but a lot are yet to bloom.