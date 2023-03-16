3.16.2023

This was my day today. My hip was a huge success and I went to Matthew 25 and volunteered for 2 hours. They collect old pill bottles and recycle them. When possible they are sent to foreign countries to be reused. The majority of them are recycled and the money they make pays for their postage. Matthew 25 is such an awesome organization that are boots on the ground all around the world in wars, floods, earthquakes - you name it. I so admire them. And this huge operation came from the heart of one man who wanted to change the world.