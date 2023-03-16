Previous
3.16.2023 by cdonohoue
Photo 1236

3.16.2023

This was my day today. My hip was a huge success and I went to Matthew 25 and volunteered for 2 hours. They collect old pill bottles and recycle them. When possible they are sent to foreign countries to be reused. The majority of them are recycled and the money they make pays for their postage. Matthew 25 is such an awesome organization that are boots on the ground all around the world in wars, floods, earthquakes - you name it. I so admire them. And this huge operation came from the heart of one man who wanted to change the world.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

katy ace
I have often wondered if there was a way to recycle these! What a fabulous project
March 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! I so wish that there was a meaningful way to recycle the many pill bottles and plastics! instead of putting them with all the other recyclables collected by the council! So pleased your hip was a great success!
March 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Great to hear about your hip!
March 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Great project!
March 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Good to hear hip op a success
A interesting shot and info
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Good news about your hip! Interesting capture!
March 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
So glad to hear your hip surgery was a success. Also, so glad efforts are being made to recycle all these bottles.
March 16th, 2023  
