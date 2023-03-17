Previous
3.17.2023 by cdonohoue
Photo 1237

3.17.2023

We had to get dog food at Tractor Supply. I enjoy all of the baby ducks and chickens this time of year. The bad part was shooting through the cage around the tank.
17th March 2023

Cathy Donohoue

