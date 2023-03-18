3.17.2023

I got to see an incredible outreach this afternoon. We went with my granddaughter to pick out a dress for her upcoming prom. This organization helps folks that don't have the money for a dress be able to get one. My DIL is out of work. They applied to this program and Amirah was OK'd. We thought we'd get to see her try on dresses. However, a "Fairy Godmother" came to get her and they went "shopping." Amirah must have sent us back shots of about 7 dresses. We had a great time helping her decide and gossiping. I was able to talk to the folks running it. Most of the dresses are new. The girls also get shoes, a clutch, jewelry and makeup! What a ministry to do in the community. Behind the scenes, folks are sitting and praying for each girl the comes through. They helped about 300 young ladies get a dress.