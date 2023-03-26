Previous
Next
3.26.2023 Lent by cdonohoue
Photo 1242

3.26.2023 Lent

As an old church secretary paraments mean a lot to me. I changed many a backdrop, scarf on the cross, bookmark and pulpit colors. Purple signifies the season of Lent, the six weeks that lead up to Easter Sunday. On Easter the colors change to white. Green is for the longest season of the year known as Ordinary time. Red signifies Pentecost - the birthday of the church. Purple is also used for Advent - the weeks leading up to Christmas. They are a time of waiting. Christmas is white. We celebrate the joy of our Savior's birth. So I love going in and sitting down to the familiar. I don't know if all churches still do this, but I am glad them mine does.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Cathy Donohoue

ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV. Our church still does. I love the simplicity of this, and all the meaning behind it Cathy
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise