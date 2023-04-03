Previous
Easily Amused by cdonohoue
Photo 1246

Easily Amused

Sit me down in a field full of dandelions and I can play for quite some time. It is a shame that Tom thinks he has to kill them all.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Cathy Donohoue

@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Fantastic macro!
April 4th, 2023  
Wonderful macro - I, too, am fascinated by them (as is the great-grandson) - as long as they're in someone else's yard :)
April 4th, 2023  
