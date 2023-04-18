Previous
Dogwood by cdonohoue
Dogwood

I think I have been back and forth and shooting without posting. I've been busy! Mostly in a good way, but I do find that my days get cut short as I end up sitting and reading to relax. Our Dogwoods are opening! I love flowering tree season.
Cathy Donohoue

Dawn
Beautiful
April 18th, 2023  
Mags
Lovely blossoms!
April 19th, 2023  
katy
Oh, Cathy this is so beautiful! I love the gorgeous light in detail and you’re shallow. DOF is amazing. FAV
April 19th, 2023  
