Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1254
Dogwood
I think I have been back and forth and shooting without posting. I've been busy! Mostly in a good way, but I do find that my days get cut short as I end up sitting and reading to relax. Our Dogwoods are opening! I love flowering tree season.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1516
photos
84
followers
154
following
343% complete
View this month »
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
Latest from all albums
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
260
1254
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
10th April 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#spring
,
#dogwood
,
#springgrove
,
#floweringtree
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely blossoms!
April 19th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, Cathy this is so beautiful! I love the gorgeous light in detail and you’re shallow. DOF is amazing. FAV
April 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close