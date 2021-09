Celebration Cakes was first opened in the early '70's by a Mother & Daughter team. They set up their business in Churchill Ave, Manurewa baking & decorating cakes, selling decorating supplies, home style baking & catering local events.Around 20 years later they decided to concentrate on the catering side of the business and sold the cake decorating & supplies side to Ngaio (& Gary) a long time employee.Visit https://celebrationcakes.co.nz/ for more info.