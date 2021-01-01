Previous
for Shea by celsaandchips
for Shea

I was originally going to post a new picture today, but sadly, I found out that my friend had passed away. What better way to start the new year than by honoring my friend, another avid photographer!
1st January 2021

Celsa de Jesus-Goff

@celsaandchips
I’m a high school teacher residing in Texas. I’ve always loved photography, but have lacked the initiative to start showcasing my work in the past....
