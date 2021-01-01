Sign up
1 / 365
for Shea
I was originally going to post a new picture today, but sadly, I found out that my friend had passed away. What better way to start the new year than by honoring my friend, another avid photographer!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Celsa de Jesus-Goff
@celsaandchips
365
memoriam
shea
