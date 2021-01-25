Previous
Next
Daisy by celsaandchips
8 / 365

Daisy

Daisy is quite simply the love of my life.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Celsa de Jesus-Goff

@celsaandchips
I’m a high school teacher residing in Texas. I’ve always loved photography, but have lacked the initiative to start showcasing my work in the past....
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise