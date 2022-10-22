Group-38@3x

Central Day Surgery centralsurgery.com.au is our on-site accredited day hospital for the performance of surgical procedures under local anaesthetic. Our facility is designed to be easy for you – with ground floor access, adjacent on-site car parking and city fringe location. It provides you high quality, safe care and has been accredited since 2017 with QIP under the National Safety and Quality Health Service (NSQHS) Standards, providing the national goalposts for hospital care. We regularly benchmark ourselves against other similar facilities and constantly refresh our processes to improve. We also regularly engage with you, our consumer, so we can make our care better.