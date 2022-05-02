Previous
Next
Our first photo of Emily Carter by cepilot
1 / 365

Our first photo of Emily Carter

You were born on May 2, 2022. Your Mommy and Daddy worked so hard to bring you into this world. We all love you so very much!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Grammy “Gra...

@cepilot
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise