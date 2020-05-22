Life update 2020

Hello old friends! Are any of you still here?Well it's been 5+ years but I can still see a few of my favs on my friends and follow list! Well done for sticking it through!I wanted to pop on and say a hello and a thank you. 5/6 years ago I suffered a huge health hit (see Oct 2014 photos!), I was basically bed bound and became incredible isolated. This community rallied around me every time I had the strength to post anything, offering kind words and encouragement not just about photography but also about life when I was in a really dark place.The second thank you is for teaching me so much, I learnt almost everything I know about photography from this site, I didn't understand ISO and aperture and shutter speed or really any of the basics when I turned up here and in less than a year, you pushed me to learn something new every day.And guess what? The things you all taught me... five years later...I do this professionally now! I shoot weddings and engagements and I frigging love it! There are less self portraits nowadays and so many other people in front of my camera and I couldn't be happier about how it all turned out. It's a journey that started here on this site, this is where I found my technical ability, but mostly it's where I found my confidence in my photography!My health has always been a struggle and I know it will continue to be, but I work now, I live independently and hopefully as you can see from this photo - I'm most of all happy!I've tagged a few of you that looks like you're still here but sorry if I've missed any of you! I would love to hear how you all are?