Peakaboo! by cgarner
Peakaboo!

@mcsiegle challenged me this week to take a humorous photo! I must admit that humour is not coming easily right now... week 13 of quarantine (? I've lost track!), the death of George Floyd and the black lives matter protests and some stuff in my personal life, this week has been emotionally charged. Sending well wishes and hugs to all of you out there.

But this little guy always cheers me up, his name is Horace and when he's not getting into scrapes and hiding at the end of the bed, he holds my iPad! 😀
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I've not been the most consistent 365er due to ill health and the quality of my photography is suffering because of it, but bear with...
Charlotte
@mcsiegle thanks for the challenge this week, it definitely made me smile! 😀
June 2nd, 2020  
