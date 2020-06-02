Get pushed - abstract reflections

@sprphotos challenged me this week to play with reflections, particularly abstract reflections. I've done a lot of reflection photography, I love lakes and puddles and mirrors but focusing on the abstract is definitely something different for me!
I'm sick in bed today so this is a first try but I'm going to try and get another one in before the end of the week that's maybe slightly less... Weird...? This was done in camera on my phone and holding my ipad up the the screen to make the reflection. The black screen of phones/iPads make a great base for providing a reflection, and we normally have them on us in our pockets!
Oh and if you're wondering what the strange headless figure is... It's my knees!
(PS this is great motivation to get my slr out, the grain from my phone camera is killing me! 😂)