Eve

Tonight I was playing around with in camera double exposure. The portrait was taken a few months back but I didn't get anything I liked and so haven't used any of the set, they just happened to still be on the card I was using tonight so I gave it a shot layering double exposures on top in camera.



Thoughts on nudity on 365? I searched some of the discussions and found mixed opinions but couldn't see any rules against it. I'm pretty body positive so there may be nudity on my project from time to time (with the consent of the subject to having the photos shared). Given how prominently the photos are displayed I can't think of a way to content warning them for nudity but please do let me know if you have any ideas.



This is a mixture of three images. I layered the leaves over the portrait in camera, by putting the camera into multiple exposure setting, and using the live view to line up the leaves with the body. I did this a few times and got two images that I liked, I then layered these in photoshop and erased with the opacity turned down over parts of the leaves to show leaves from both captures. I then played around with the sliders in Lightroom to give the peachy tones. It's pretty unlike me to go heavy on the editing and away from my bright and colourful aesthetic but I'm using being back here to push myself to see what newness I can create that is different for me.

