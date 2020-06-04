Lock Down Love

Today I edited my last session that I photographed pre lock down in March. So now I'm twiddling my thumbs wondering when I can get out and start photographing people again soon! A few years in to my photography, I realised that portraiture is really my photography jam, I see a beautiful landscape and think, ooh this would be a great backdrop for a photoshoot with a person! I get excited about faces and expressions and emotions, and most of all capturing memories and connections for people.



This isn't the most technically perfect photo from the session but I love the movement, the happiness and the love.