Green garden...

For the tag challenge I randomly picked 'man' and 'garden'. Well I live in a flat so we have a sorry excuse for a garden that is mostly car park with a tiny patch of grass. But in the spirit of sticking to the tag challenge, I did shoot both these pictures in our garden, handily next door have a lovely tree that I can spy over the fence!



I tried to do this in camera, playing around with double exposures but I didn't get anything I liked, a bit more practice needed at that I think. I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to achieve so played around in photoshop for a couple of hours and came up with this. I quite like it, It makes me want to do a whole series of them in different colours... I can image a really lovely one with a yellow blossom tree behind. The only problem is, I'm not one for taking pictures of trees so there isn't many in my back catalogue and I've just missed spring! A lesson on taking lots of photos and keeping them all on a hard drive, because you never quite know when you might need them!