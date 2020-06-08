The red door at the end of a long trip!

How is everyone doing in this bizarre time we find ourselves in? I’m in the UK and we’re still fairly restricted on how much we can socialise. Tonight I made the 26km round trip bike ride to see my partner. We’re still not allowed to touch but now we’re allowed to sit in the park 2m away from each other. It’s been over 14 weeks since we were last able to hug or hold hands (or anything else 😋!). It certainly is a testing time, how are you all and what’s it like around the world where you are?



Ps the title makes it sound like this is my partner’s house, it’s not, it’s just a gorgeous little cottage near where we met tonight.