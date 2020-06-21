Sign up
Look at these two loons - reunited
It's part two of the six word story I started yesterday! Day 113 and back together! I was a bit distracted to take a proper photo but there was time for a quick selfie in the catching up.
I think our faces were in this permanent grinning like loons expression all day!
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Charlotte
@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
21st June 2020 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
happy
,
selfie
,
reunited
,
sixws-106
