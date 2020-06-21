Previous
Next
Look at these two loons - reunited by cgarner
316 / 365

Look at these two loons - reunited

It's part two of the six word story I started yesterday! Day 113 and back together! I was a bit distracted to take a proper photo but there was time for a quick selfie in the catching up.

I think our faces were in this permanent grinning like loons expression all day!
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise