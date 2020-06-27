Previous
Growth by cgarner
318 / 365

Growth

@northy challenged me this week to a surreal portrait and with the five plus two challenge of frames this week I decided to portal myself!

In 2015 I took a portrait here that I titled 'Girl, missing' which is were my head went to immediately when Northy challenged me to a surreal portrait ( https://365project.org/cgarner/365/2015-01-09) ... well there's much more of me actually missing in this photo but I feel much more whole, more me, more stable than 5 years ago, growth seemed like an appropriate title.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
87% complete

Charlotte
Hi @northy... another attempt at a surreal portrait, thanks for the challenge, I had a lot of fun with this one! :)
June 28th, 2020  
☠northy ace
ok - that came out waaaaay cool! very nicely done 🙂
June 28th, 2020  
