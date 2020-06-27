@northy challenged me this week to a surreal portrait and with the five plus two challenge of frames this week I decided to portal myself!
In 2015 I took a portrait here that I titled 'Girl, missing' which is were my head went to immediately when Northy challenged me to a surreal portrait ( https://365project.org/cgarner/365/2015-01-09) ... well there's much more of me actually missing in this photo but I feel much more whole, more me, more stable than 5 years ago, growth seemed like an appropriate title.