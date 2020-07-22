Sign up
Park life
@la_photographic
challenged me to take a photo around the theme of movement. I intended to use a long shutter speed for this and have ICM but actually I found the reflections were already providing a good sense of movement.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Charlotte
@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
26th July 2020 12:38pm
Tags
bridge
,
reflection
,
park
,
movement
,
get-pushed-417
Charlotte
@la_photographic
take 1 for your challenge, thank you for the inspiration!
July 26th, 2020
