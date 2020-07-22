Previous
Next
Park life by cgarner
319 / 365

Park life

@la_photographic challenged me to take a photo around the theme of movement. I intended to use a long shutter speed for this and have ICM but actually I found the reflections were already providing a good sense of movement.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlotte
@la_photographic take 1 for your challenge, thank you for the inspiration!
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise