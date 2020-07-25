Previous
Next
Wagtail lunch! by cgarner
321 / 365

Wagtail lunch!

There's a pair of breeding birds down by the river near my house. Today I popped out with my camera to see if they were around and they made a short appearance for their lunch! I assume this is a wagtail from the way they move and a little bit of googling makes me think it's a grey wagtail, can anyone confirm that?

@la_photographic challenged me to 'movement' this week, I thought it a good challenge to try and capture these birds in motion with a small aperture, there were a lot of blurred outtakes!
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlotte
@la_photographic take 3!
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise