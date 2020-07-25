Wagtail lunch!

There's a pair of breeding birds down by the river near my house. Today I popped out with my camera to see if they were around and they made a short appearance for their lunch! I assume this is a wagtail from the way they move and a little bit of googling makes me think it's a grey wagtail, can anyone confirm that?
@la_photographic challenged me to 'movement' this week, I thought it a good challenge to try and capture these birds in motion with a small aperture, there were a lot of blurred outtakes!