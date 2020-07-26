Previous
Next
Down by the river by cgarner
322 / 365

Down by the river

Take 2 of trying to capture the boppy wagtails for my get pushed of movement. They dont look like they move that fast in a still capture, but this was a real challenge!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Charlotte

@cgarner
I started my 365 journey back in 2012 hoping that 365 would encourage me to pick up my camera every day and keep learning! Well...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlotte
@la_photographic take 4!
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise