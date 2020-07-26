Sign up
Down by the river
Take 2 of trying to capture the boppy wagtails for my get pushed of movement. They dont look like they move that fast in a still capture, but this was a real challenge!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Charlotte
@cgarner
Tags
bird
,
river
,
wagtail
,
get-pushed-417
,
technique-stopaction
Charlotte
@la_photographic
take 4!
July 26th, 2020
